

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH), one of the country's largest homebuilders, reported that its sales for the first two months of the company's fourth-quarter were up 12.5 percent year-over-year. The company said the increase in sales was primarily related to a higher pace, as sales per community per month rose to 3.0 from 2.7 in the previous year.



For the fourth-quarter, the company continues to project backlog conversion ratio to be similar to the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.



