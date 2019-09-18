

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that five-year VERIFY study in type 2 diabetes demonstrated long-term clinical benefits of early combination treatment with Galvus and metformin.



The company noted that early combination treatment strategy with vildagliptin (Galvus) and metformin was superior to standard of care in newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes patients.



The company said it is committed to optimizing patient management of type 2 diabetes to achieve better glycemic control and favorable long-term clinical outcomes.



Additional pre-defined secondary analyses of the VERIFY study results are ongoing and data will be disclosed over the coming months at international and local medical congresses and in scientific journals, the company said.



