

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Climate Change will be one of the factors that decide who will win the next U.S. presidential election, according to a poll conducted by CBS among a cross section of American voters.



The issue is influencing Democrats more than Republicans. It is the most pressing issue for Democrats after health care, the poll shows.



72 percent of Democrats who took part in the poll say climate change is very important.



For 82 percent of Democrats health care is a deciding factor in electing their candidate.



Other priority issues for them are gun policy (68 percent), economy and jobs (61 percent) and immigration (43 percent).



But when it comes to Republicans, only 20 percent say climate change is very important in the 2020 election.



Immigration is the most important issue for the GOP cadres - 62 percent. The economy (58 percent), health care (54 percent) and gun policy (51 percent) are the other issues in the order of importance.



Climate change is a very important issue to independent voters also.



22 percent of the voters said candidates must make their stand clear on climate change to get their vote.



58 percent of those who were surveyed were of the opinion that Democrats will do better than the Republicans on the issue of environment.



42 percent said they believe the Republicans can better handle the environment issue.



The voters rated President Trump low for handling the environment.



Only 36 percent said he is doing a good or excellent job on the matter.



Party wise Trump's support vary on this.



While Republicans give the president a good rating, 8 in 10 Democrats say he is doing a poor job on environment.



When compared to his predecessor Barack Obama, Trump's policies are less environment friendly.



The Trump administration has sought to increase fossil fuel use and abandon many environmental regulations, saying that they hinder the United States' economic and energy output.



