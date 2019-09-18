

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut has partnered with Cheez-It to launch a new item to its menu - the Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza.



The pizza chain, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, said that the new item combines Pizza Hut pizza and the Cheez-It cheese snack. Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza will be available on Pizza Hut menus nationwide for a limited-time.



The new 'pizza' features four baked jumbo squares with the crust infused with the cheddar flavor of Cheez-Its. Each crispy square is stuffed with either cheese or pepperoni and cheese, and is served up with a side of marinara dipping sauce.



'We pride ourselves on being the go-to for unexpected pizza innovations, and I can't think of a more badass partner than Cheez-It to bring our next original menu item to life. Not to mention, this collab is the perfect way to kick off football season, combining America's go-to gameday cravings into one next-level snack,' said Marianne Radley, Chief Brand Officer of Pizza Hut.



Pizza Hut is the official pizza sponsor of the NFL and NCAA.



The partnership between Pizza Hut and Cheez-It was born after Pizza Hut found that Cheez-It is a popular snack among one of the pizza chain's largest fan bases - college students. The Pizza Hut culinary team then worked with Cheez-It to create 'a product that ties the best of both pizza and Cheez-It worlds.'



The Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza will be available exclusively at Pizza Hut at the regular menu price of $6.49.



From September 24, the new item will be added to Pizza Hut's $5 N' Up Lineup for $6 when a customer buys two or more $5 N' Up Lineup menu items.



Companies are trying to entice customers with innovative menus amid stiff competition in the fast-food industry.



Another Yum! Brands subsidiary, KFC, joined with snacks brand Cheetos in July to introduce a crunchy Cheetos sandwich. KFC also paired fried chicken and waffles.



KFC, in late August, announced the testing of plant-based 'fried chicken' in partnership with alternative meat maker Beyond Meat in Atlanta.



