

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is introducing a new protein to its menu, Carne Asada, starting this week.



Carne Asada is Chipotle's newest protein addition since it reintroduced chorizo in September 2018.



The Mexican food chain said that the new steak option will be available at its restaurants nationwide from Thursday, September 19, 2019. However, the marinated steak will be available only for a limited period.



'Our Carne Asada steak is amazingly tender, hand cut, and grilled fresh every day. It performed incredibly well in the test markets and we're excited to be introducing this terrific, new steak nationwide for a limited time,' said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle.



According to the company, members of its app-based Chipotle Rewards program were the first to be informed of the new menu item. Chipotle invited its top steak lovers in New York and Los Angeles to attend early VIP tasting events.



Prior to its nationwide launch, the Carne Asada option was tested by Chipotle in three cities - Cincinnati, Ohio and Fresno, California.



The Carne Asada steak is cut into tender slices, seasoned with fresh squeezed lime, hand-chopped cilantro and a special blend of spices. According to the company, the protein has been officially approved for the Whole30 program and is compliant with a Paleo diet.



Chipotle also partnered film director David Gelb to spotlight a behind-the-scenes look of the preparation and details that go into the Carne Asada. Gelb, with Independent Media, is an American director and the creator of Jiro Dreams of Sushi, Chef's Table and Street Food.



To promote the new menu item, Chipotle is offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more over the next two Sundays in September.



In January this year, Chipotle said it is launching a new collection of Lifestyle Bowls so that customers can achieve their New Year's Wellness Resolutions.



The new offerings are part of Chipotle's efforts to boost itself as a healthy choice as the food chain recovers from food-borne illness scandals at its restaurants.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX