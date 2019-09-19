

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release August figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is predicted to hold steady at 5.2 percent, with an increase of 15,000 jobs following the gain of 41,100 jobs in July.



Japan also will see July results for its all industry activity index, with forecasts calling for an increase of 0.2 percent on month following the 0.8 percent contraction in June.



New Zealand will provide Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on quarter and 2.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.6 percent quarterly increase and the 2.5 percent yearly gain in the three months prior.



The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.75 percent.



