

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF) said that it has appointed Roland Busch as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2019, and Labor Director of Siemens AG, effective December 1, 2019.



Roland Busch will also be responsible for the implementation of the Vision 2020+ strategy.



The company said its supervisory board plans to make the decision in the summer of 2020 regarding the successor and timing of succession to Joe Kaeser as President and CEO of Siemens AG.



The company has proposed Michael Sen as CEO of the new company in the energy and electricity sector. Plans call for publicly listing the business in September 2020.



Michael Sen has also been appointed Co-CEO with Lisa Davis of Siemens' Gas and Power Operating Company, effective October 1, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX