Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HL9Z ISIN: US00206R1023 Ticker-Symbol: SOBA 
Tradegate
18.09.19
21:50 Uhr
33,315 Euro
-0,245
-0,73 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AT&T INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AT&T INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,190
33,390
18.09.
33,265
33,365
18.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AT&T
AT&T INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AT&T INC33,315-0,73 %