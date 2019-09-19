

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next Plc (NXT.L) said its statutory sales were up 2.7 percent for the half year ending July 2019 and profit before tax, including the effect of IFRS 16, was up 4.0 percent. Full price sales were up 4.3 percent and Brand total sales (including markdown sales) were up 3.8% from last year. The Group's guidance for the full year remains unchanged.



First-half statutory profit before tax increased to 327.4 million pounds from 314.9 million pounds, a year ago. Statutory earnings per share was 203.3 pence compared to 186.8 pence. Excluding IFRS 16, earnings per share was 198.4 pence compared to 184.5 pence.



For the first-half, revenue from continuing operations increased to 2.01 billion pounds from 1.96 billion pounds, last year. Total Group sales were 2.06 billion pounds compared to 1.99 billion pounds, prior year.



The Group's central guidance for full year to January 2020 include: group profit before tax at 725 million pounds; total full price sales to grow 3.6 percent; and earnings per share growth of 5.2 percent.



Next Plc declared an ordinary dividend of 57.5 pence, up 4.5 percent on last year, to be paid on 2 January 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX