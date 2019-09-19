Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918585 ISIN: GB0004915632 Ticker-Symbol: 10I 
Frankfurt
19.09.19
09:43 Uhr
1,400 Euro
-0,108
-7,16 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KIER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KIER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KIER
KIER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KIER GROUP PLC1,400-7,16 %