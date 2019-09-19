

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity rose in July, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.



The all industry activity index rose 0.2 percent month-on-month in July, after a 0.7 percent fall in June, which was in line with economists' expectations.



Among components, construction activity dropped 1.4 percent, following a 0.6 percent fall in June.



Meanwhile, industrial production gained 1.3 percent, after a 3.4 percent decline in June. Tertiary industry activity rose 0.1 percent in July, reversing a 0.1 percent decrease in the previous month.



On a yearly basis, all industry activity grew 1.3 percent in July, after a 0.4 percent decrease in the previous month.



