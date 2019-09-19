

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Major media companies including WarnerMedia, CBS, and Viacom reportedly have taken decision to stop running advertisements for e-cigarettes following the severe health crisis related to vaping mainly among teen and youth.



The move follows the decision by CNN, owned by WarnerMedia, last week to stop ads for vaping products as more deaths are reporting related to a mysterious vaping-related illness.



CNBC quoted WarnerMedia spokeswoman Jennifer Toner as saying, 'Given warnings from the CDC, the AMA and the American Lung Association to consumers, our company has revised its policies regarding e-cigarette advertising, and will no longer accept advertising for this category. We will continue to monitor the investigations by relevant medical agencies and may re-evaluate our position as new facts come to light.'



The ban for vaping ads would particularly affect vaping company Juul Labs Inc., which is under investigation for selling e- cigarettes and other vaping products to teens and youth. In early September, the e- cigarette maker had received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for marketing unauthorized tobacco products to consumers, including a presentation given to youth at a school.



Juul, which got a $13 billion investment from tobacco company Altria, is facing an investigation by a House panel whether it deliberately targeted children. Congressional Democrats have threatened to subpoena Juul for not providing documents related to its products and marketing practices.



Early this week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had banned the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes in New York State, calling it a public health emergency. The action will combat the increasing number of youth using vape products, largely driven by e-cigarette companies marketing flavors that are intended to get children addicted to nicotine.



The Governor, who in 2017 signed legislation to ban the use of e- cigarettes on all school grounds, also announced he will advance legislation to ban deceptive marketing of e-cigarettes to teens and children.



The use of e- cigarettes in the U.S. has been on the rise in recent months, and so is the number of cases of severe pulmonary disease associated with vaping. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, 380 cases have been reported and 6 persons have died as of September 12.



