

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's current account surplus increased in July, figures from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.



The current account surplus rose to EUR 21 billion in July from EUR 18 billion in June.



In the same month last year, the surplus was EUR 22 billion.



In July, surpluses recorded for goods, primary income and services, were partly offset by a deficit for secondary income, the ECB said.



In the 12-month period to July, the current account surplus was EUR 317 billion or 2.7 percent of euro area GDP. In the same period last year, surplus was EUR 383 billion or 3.3 percent of euro area GDP.



