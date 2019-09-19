

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production declined unexpectedly in August, while producer price inflation accelerated, figures from the Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



Industrial production fell 1.3 percent year-on-year in August. Economists had expected a growth of 0.8 percent.



Manufacturing output also decreased 1.3 percent annually in August.



Among the main industrial groupings, production of capital goods shrunk 4.5 percent and energy output decreased 4.4 percent. Production of intermediate goods fell 0.8 percent.



Manufacture of durable consumer goods and non-durable consumer goods grew 0.6 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.7 percent year-on-year, but fell 1.2 percent from the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 6.0 percent in August.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.5 percent increase in July. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent in August, following a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month.



