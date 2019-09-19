

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. has applied for a US trademark on the word 'Slofie', which denotes slow-motion selfies, a new feature that comes with the new iPhone 11 models.



The new iPhones' upgraded 12-megapixel front-facing TrueDepth camera system can now record video at 120 frames per second or fps. This, when slowed down, will result in a slow-motion effect.



Apple has been using using the term 'slo-mo', for slow motion, for the 120fps feature on its rear-facing camera.



The trademark application would give the technology giant control over the usage of the term.



During last week's special event to launch new iPhones, Apple had introduced the term slofies, coined by combining slo-mo and selfie. The company also presented then an ad for slofies, introducing the new feature. Apple has also mentioned the Slofie feature across its website.



The trademark application is in connection with downloadable computer software for use in capturing and recording video.



