

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a much bigger than expected drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest rebound in initial jobless claims in the week ended September 14th.



The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 208,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 206,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 213,000 from the 204,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 212,250, a decrease of 750 from the previous week's revised average of 213,000.



