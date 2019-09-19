Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Größter Cannabisproduzent der Welt legt los.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 519000 ISIN: DE0005190003 Ticker-Symbol: BMW 
Xetra
19.09.19
16:17 Uhr
64,99 Euro
+0,44
+0,68 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BMW AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BMW AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,02
65,03
16:33
65,01
65,02
16:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BMW
BMW AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BMW AG64,99+0,68 %