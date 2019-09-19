

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chinese electronics giant Huawei on Thursday launched its latest flagship smartphone range the Mate 30.



Huawei unveiled the Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro at an event in Munich. The new phones boasts of professional-grade cameras that competes directly with Apple's new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro as well as Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.



The new Mate 30 Pro sports a quad-camera, including a 40-megapixel camera, a 40-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a Time-of-Flight sensor.



The Mate 30 will start at 799 euro or about $885, while the Mate 30 Pro will start at 1,099 euro, and the Mate 30 Pro 5G will start at 1,199 euro.



The Mate 30 Pro also touts the 'most advanced notch in the world,' with four sensors-- a gesture sensor, a 3D depth camera, an ambient light and proximity sensor, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.



Huawei is using a brand new Kirin 990 5G chip accompanied with a Mali-G76 MP16 GPU and Huawei's GPU Turbo system.



The Mate 30 Pro features a 6.53-inch OLED display with 1176 x 2400 pixel resolution and support for HDR as well as DCI-P3 color gamut. The Mate 30 features a 6.62-inch OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution but retains support for HDR10 and DCI-P3.



The smartphone is powered by a 4500mAh battery with support for 40W fast wired charging and a 27W fast wireless charging.



The Mate 30 phones runs on Google's open source Android operating platform, however, won't have access to the Google Play Store and will also not come pre-loaded with apps like YouTube, Gmail and Google Maps. Third party apps like ride-hailing platforms and food delivery services that rely on Google Maps won't function without access to Google services.



