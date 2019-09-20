

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release August numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall nationwide CPI is expected to add 0.3 percent on year, slowing from 0.5 percent in July. Core CPI is tipped to gain an annual 0.5 percent, slowing from 0.6 percent in the previous month.



Japan also will see August figures for department and convenience store sales; in July, they were down an annual 2.9 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.



New Zealand will provide August data for credit card spending; in July, spending was down 1.8 percent on month and up 5.0 percent on year.



Hong Kong will see August figures for consumer prices; in July, inflation was up 3.3 percent on year.



