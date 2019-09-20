

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - A flaw in new iPhone operating system iOS 13, which is released by Apple on Thursday, exposes contact details stored in iPhones without requiring a passcode or biometric identification. Apple has known about the flaw since July, according to CNN business report quoting a person who reported the bug to Apple.



The report said a hacker would need physical access to a target's phone to complete the hack. But, once it is in their possession they could bypass Apple's standard security features like facial I.D. After that they can access the phone's address book and see information for contacts stored on the phone, as well as indications of the most recent contacts with whom the phone's owner had been communicating.



Jose Rodriguez, a cybersecurity researcher, contacted Apple on July 3 indicating that he had found a 'passcode bypass' and asked if his findings would be eligible for an Apple Security Bounty, a program that rewards security researchers who bring bugs to Apple's attention.



But, Apple did not fix the bug before releasing the new operating system to its customers, the report said.



Apple reportedly said that it would fix the bug in the next version of the operating system, iOS 13.1, which is due to be released on September 24th.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX