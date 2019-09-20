

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) has received FDA approval for the cobas Babesia test for use on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems for individual blood donation testing. Cobas Babesia detects parasites that live in red blood cells. Roche said the whole blood test to screen donations follows May 2019 FDA-updated industry guidance recommending testing for Babesia parasite.



'With the approval of Roche's first whole blood test used in blood screening we can help healthcare professionals further diminish potential risks of infection from transfused blood products,' said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics.



