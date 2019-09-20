

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG) said that an Investor teach-in, which will be conducted by the company to provide a detailed understanding of its US regulated businesses, will highlight the company's growth prospects in the US, where asset growth is expected to be over 8% for the medium-term.



The US energy industry needs significant levels of investment to modernise ageing networks, and around 80% of the total US gas and electric investment is to improve asset health and reliability.



In today's presentations, the company will demonstrate how it is creating value through this investment for customers and shareholders with a strong focus on efficiency, affordability and enhancing customer experience.



The second major investment driver in the US is to decarbonize energy and facilitate the growth in renewables.



