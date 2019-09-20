

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Keller Group plc (KLR.L) announced the resignation of Alain Michaelis as Chief Executive Officer, effective 30 September 2019, by mutual agreement with the Board. Michael Speakman, Chief Financial Officer, will become Interim CEO. Mark Hooper, Financial Controller, will become Interim CFO. The Group will commence the process of recruiting Alain's successor, led by the Nominations Committee.



Separately, the Group reiterated its existing outlook for the full year. Full year revenue for 2019 is still expected to be broadly flat with previous year, with an improvement in margin progressively driving an increase in profit. The group continues to expect that net debt will reduce year-on-year. The Group said its order book continues to be robust.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX