

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar advanced against its major counterparts in the pre-European session on Friday.



The aussie rose to 73.45 against the yen and 1.6238 against the euro, from its early lows of 73.17 and 1.6298, respectively.



The aussie reversed from its early low of 1.0763 against the kiwi, rising to 1.0803.



The aussie advanced to 0.6809 against the greenback, off its early more than a 2-week low of 0.6779.



The next possible resistance for the aussie is seen around 76.5 against the yen, 1.60 against the euro, 1.10 against the kiwi and 0.71 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX