

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - City of London Investment Trust Plc (CTY.L) reported Friday that its fiscal 2019 net return before taxation was 43.69 million pounds, down from 89.76 million pounds a year ago.



Return per ordinary share was 11.66 pence, down from 25.58 pence a year ago.



Revenue net return before taxation was 73.20 million pounds, up from 65.92 million pounds a year ago. Revenue earnings per share rose 5.9% to 19.8 pence from prior year's 18.7 pence, reflecting the underlying dividend growth from investments held.



Gross revenue and capital gains were 56.70 million pounds, compared to 102.12 million pounds last year.



NAV per ordinary share was 421.2 pence, down from 429.2 pence a year ago.



Further, City of London increased its dividend by 5.1% over the previous year.



