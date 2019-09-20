

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were turning in a mixed performance Friday morning, with investors largely staying wary of creating fresh positions, as they awaited news on U.S.-China trade discussions that entered the second day today.



Data showing a drop in non-farm business sector wages and worries about geopolitical issues weighed on the market.



The benchmark CAC 40, which moved in a narrow range of about 23 points, between 5,647.53 and 6,664.13, was down 6.87 points, or 0.11%, at 5,652.21 in late morning trades.



Among the losers, Airbus Group shed about 2.8%, ArcelorMittal declined 2% and Thales eased by about 1.6%.



STMicroElectronics, Technip, Schneider Electric, Atos, Louis Vuitton and Legrand were down 0.75% - 1.3%.



On the other hand, AXA, Essilor, Sanofi, Engie, Danone, Unibail Rodamco, Renault, Publicis Groupe and Bouygues were up 0.5 to 1.2%.



Shares of Alten SA moved up sharply after SocGen raised the stock's rating to 'buy' from 'hold' after the company reported better-than-expected operating margin for the first half of the year.



In economic news, data released by the statistical office Insee showed wages in the non-farm business sector in the second quarter decreased 1.2% sequentially, reversing a 1.8% rise in the first quarter.



Without the special bonus for purchasing power, or PEPA, wages and salaries would have risen by 0.7% in the second quarter.



Wages in industry and construction dropped 1.7% each in the second quarter. Wages in services were down moderately by 0.9%.



The wages decreased more sharply in the sectors where more PEPA bonuses were paid in the first quarter, Insee reported.



On a yearly basis, wages and salaries increased 1.5% which was slower than the 3.1% rise in the previous quarter.



