

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales growth slowed in August from last year, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Retail sales climbed 4.4 percent year-on-year in August, after a 6.7 percent rise in the same month last year. Economists had expected a 6.5 percent growth.



Sales in non-specialized stores grew 12.0 percent annually in August and those of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances rose 11.6 percent.



Sales of textiles, clothing, footwear, and pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment increased by 7.2 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up 0.1 percent in August.



