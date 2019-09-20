

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's output price inflation stable in August, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.



Output prices rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in August, the same rate as seen in July.



Energy prices rose 12.0 percent annually in August, while prices of intermediate goods fell 1.1 percent.



Prices for electricity and water supply rose by 15.7 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, output prices rose 0.1 percent in August, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



