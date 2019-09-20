

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices fell at a slower rate in August, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



The wholesale price index fell 4.4 percent year-on-year in August, following a 5.9 percent decline in July. In June, prices decreased 6.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.3 percent in August, after a 0.7 percent fall in the previous month.



The prices for export sales increased by 0.3 percent monthly in August and import sales rose by 0.1 percent.



