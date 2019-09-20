

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - European markets were edging higher Friday afternoon, staging a modest recovery after a subdued start.



Investors were keenly following the developments on the trade front and hoping the latest round of stimulus measures announced by central banks will help revive economic growth.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.32%. Among the major markets, France was modestly higher with its benchmark CAC 40 rising 0.4%, while the U.K. and Germany were up marginally with their key indices FTSE 100 and DAX edging up 0.1% and 0.09%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI gained 0.18%.



Shares of French IT services company Alten gained more than 6% following a rating upgrade by SocGen.



Sanofi, Total, Essilor, AXA, Engie, Credit Agricole, Orange and Danone gained 1 to 1.4%, while Airbus Group, ArcelorMittal, Thales, Atos, STMicroElectronics and Legrand traded weak.



Persimmon, Kingfisher, Taylor Wimpey, EasyJet, RBS, Barratt Developments, Morrison Supermarkets and Tesco were among notable gainers in the British market.



Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings, Ferguson, British American Tobacco, DS Smith, Coca Cola and BAE Systems shed 1.6 to 2.3%.



In Germany, RWE, Merck, Deutsche Telekom and Lufthansa moved higher, while Infineon, Fresenius, Continental and HeidelbergCement were weak.



In economic news, Germany's producer price inflation eased more than expected in August, data from Destatis revealed Friday.



Producer prices grew only 0.3% year-on-year, slower than the 1.1% increase in July. Prices were forecast to rise 0.6%.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.5%, in contrast to a 0.1% rise in the previous month. Economists had expected prices to fall 0.2%.



Data released by the statistical office Insee showed wages in the non-farm business sector in the second quarter decreased 1.2% sequentially, reversing a 1.8% rise in the first quarter.



Without the special bonus for purchasing power, or PEPA, wages and salaries would have risen by 0.7% in the second quarter.



Wages in industry and construction dropped 1.7% each in the second quarter. Wages in services were down moderately by 0.9%.



The wages decreased more sharply in the sectors where more PEPA bonuses were paid in the first quarter, Insee reported.



On a yearly basis, wages and salaries increased 1.5% which was slower than the 3.1% rise in the previous quarter.



On the Brexit front, Britain's Brexit minister Secretary Stephen Barclay is scheduled to meet the EU's chief Brexit negotiator in Brussels today. On Thursday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said 'we can have a deal' before the Halloween deadline.



