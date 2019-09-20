

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd., as part of its renewable energy strategy, plans to launch renewable solar power systems for its stores across Australia. With the move, the company aims to reduce operational impacts on the environment and electricity costs.



The fast-food chain has partnered with Construction, Supply & Service or CSS to launch its strategy through energy demand controllers and renewable solar power systems.



At present, Domino's' around 70 stores in the country are equipped with energy demand controllers, which de-energize non-essential electrical equipment during peak power usage. The company said that an additional seven stores are already in the works.



Since implementation at Domino's Aspley in 2017, the renewable energy solution has helped to record 34 percent reduction in energy usage and 48 percent saving in electricity costs.



Domino's Ballina, Noarlunga and Kelso are already operating with solar power systems and energy demand controllers. In the past 12 months alone, these stores recorded energy reductions of up to 22 percent and electricity savings of up to 27 percent.



CSS General Manager Earle Strong said, 'Solar energy is increasing in popularity for many reasons, by mainly because of its versatility, sustainability and safety benefits.'



Solar power systems are gaining momentum as more and more companies are looking for energy efficient and environmental-friendly solutions for their power needs.



