

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Exploding Kittens Inc. recalled 11,235 units of safety goggles sold with Throw Throw Burrito Extreme Going Pro Edition Dodgeball Card Game sets for concerns of laceration hazard if shattered. These include 735 units sold in Canada, a statement published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The glass lenses of the recalled safety goggles can break or crack and cause laceration abound the goggles on the face.



The company has already received two reports of goggle lenses breaking or cracking. However, no injuries have been reported.



The recall involves glass safety goggles sold with the prototype Throw Throw Burrito Extreme Going Pro Edition Dodgeball Card Outdoor Game sets in a neon orange nylon drawstring backpack.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the product and use scissors to cut the goggles down the flexible plastic center above the nose bridge and through the elastic strap.



Additionally, Exploding Kittens said it will replace the goggles with new safety-tested goggles upon receipt of an email with consumers' mailing address and an image proving goggles have been destroyed.



The recalled safety goggles, manufactured in China by Strom Packaging Co. Ltd. and imported by Los Angeles, California-based Exploding Kittens, were sold exclusively on Kickstarter.com from February 2019 through March 2019 for about $85 for the outdoor game set.



