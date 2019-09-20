Anzeige
Freitag, 20.09.2019

WKN: A0MR3W ISIN: GB00B1VYCH82 Ticker-Symbol: TCG 
Tradegate
20.09.19
15:02 Uhr
0,042 Euro
-0,008
-16,37 %
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
0,042
0,043
15:01
0,042
0,042
15:03
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD1,195-2,69 %
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC0,042-16,37 %