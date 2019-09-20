

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group (CME) said that it will launch options on its Bitcoin futures contracts in the first-quarter of 2020, pending regulatory review.



CME believes the launch of options will provide its clients with additional flexibility to trade and hedge their bitcoin price risk.



According to the company, the new products are designed to help institutions and professional traders to manage spot market bitcoin exposure, as well as hedge Bitcoin futures positions in a regulated exchange environment.



