

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart, which has said its goal is to become America's neighborhood health destination, is hosting a free wellness event in its stores across the country on Saturday, September 21.



The 'Walmart Wellness Day' event will held be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at more than 4,600 Walmart stores with pharmacies. Customers can visit these stores to get free health screenings, low-cost flu shots and immunizations administered by health professionals, and tips on better heart health.



Free health screening tests are available for total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure and BMI. Vision screenings will be conducted at Walmart stores with a vision center.



Further, customers will have the opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist, and can expect giveaways as well as wellness demos.



The issues of healthcare affordability and accessibility are two of the greatest and most prevalent concerns in the U.S. today, the retail giant has noted.



Walmart hosted its first Wellness event in 2014 and has since provided free screenings to more than 4 million people.



On Monday, Walmart opened its first-ever cost effective Health Center in Dallas, Georgia. The company plans to work with local partners to provide key primary medical, dental, and behavioral health services all under one roof.



The health center will offer primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, counseling, dental, optical, hearing and community health education.



The company claims these services are available at low, transparent pricing for local families, regardless of the customers' insurance status. In the center, a child can get an annual check-up for $20, lab tests starting at $10, and teeth cleaning for adults for $25.



Walmart plans to open its second location in Calhoun, Georgia, early next year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX