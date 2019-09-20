

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence weakened for a second straight month in September, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to -11 from -9 in August. In July, the score was -6.



The latest downturn in confidence among consumers stems primarily from the anticipated worsening of the situation on the labor market, the bank said.



The indicator reflecting unemployment expectations for the next twelve months climbed to 18 from 13. An increase in the measure indicates a deterioration, the bank said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX