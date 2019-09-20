

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer confidence improved in September to its highest level in four months, after weakening in August, preliminary data from the European Commission showed on Friday.



The flash consumer confidence index climbed to -6.5 from -7.1 in August. Economist had forecast a modest improvement to -7.



The latest reading was the highest since May, when it was at the same -6.5 level.



The consumer confidence indicator for EUR climbed by 0.6 points to -6.4 in September.



The European Commission is set to release the final figure for consumer confidence along with the monthly economic sentiment data on September 27.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX