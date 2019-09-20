

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that he is pulling out of the race to get Democratic party nomination for 2020 presidential election. The 58 year old politician revealed his decision in an interview with MSNBC.



'I feel like I've contributed all I can to this primary election. 'And it's clearly not my time. So I'm going to end my presidential campaign,' he told MSNBC's 'Morning Joe.'



De Blasio pledged to continue his work as mayor of New York City.



Observers say that since launching his candidacy in May, De Blasio found it difficult to effectively execute his campaign in Democratic field wide open with 20 presidential aspirants. He could not garner good support in opinion polls. At one poll held early this month he got no votes from his city.



Mocking at the news, President Donald Trump said on Twitter that it was 'really big political news, perhaps the biggest story in years!'



Describing him as 'Part time Mayor of New York City', Trump said Bill de Blasio was polling at 'a solid zero' but had tremendous room for growth'. 'NYC is devastated, he's coming home,' Trump tweeted.



De Blasio's withdrawal trims the number of city mayors running for the Democratic nomination to two: Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana; and Wayne Messam, mayor of Miramar, Florida.



After the third Democratic debate of the 2020 White House race, former Vice President Joe Biden is a clear front runner against liberals Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.



