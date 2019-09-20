

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google announced a batch of renewable energy deals totaling 1.6 GW through 18 acquisitions spread across three continents.



The deals are intended to 'spur the construction of more than $2 billion in new energy infrastructure,' the company said. Google said the deals will increase its worldwide portfolio of wind and solar agreements by more than 40 percent, to 5.5 GW. Google's projects will be built across the U.S., Europe and in Chile.



'We're not buying power from existing wind and solar farms, but instead are making long-term purchase commitments that result in the development of new projects,' said CEO Sundar Pichai.



In the U.S., Google will purchase solar energy from a 155 MW project in North Carolina, 75 MW in South Carolina and 490 MW in Texas. The company says these deals are 'more than doubling the capacity of our global solar portfolio to date.'



'Up to now, most of our renewable energy purchases in the U.S. have been wind-driven, but the declining cost of solar (down more than 80% in the past decade) has made harnessing the sun increasingly cost-effective,' Pichai said.



Meanwhile, Amazon on Thursday announced its plans to go 100% renewable energy by 2030.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX