

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marks & Spencer Group plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) announced that its Group Chief Financial Officer Humphrey Singer has decided to leave the business and a succession process is now underway.



The company said that Singer's departure date has not yet been decided and will work with Chief Executive Officer Steve Rowe to ensure an orderly transition.



The company stated that the Humphrey Singer departure will be confirmed in due course and, until then, Humphrey will continue with his responsibilities.



'After eighteen months of working with Steve to lead the transformation strategy and rebuild the finance function I have decided that now is the right time to move on', said Humphrey Singer, Group Chief Financial Officer.



'Humphrey has been a huge asset to the business ... I look forward to continuing to work with him as we search for his successor,' chief executive Rowe said.



