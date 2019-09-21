

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Thomas Cook Group Plc. (TCKGY.PK, TCG.L) has approached the UK government for a bailout in a last-ditch attempt to save itself from collapse after its lenders threatened to pull out of a proposed rescue deal, according to media reports.



British tour operator was locked in talks with multiple potential investors, which include the government, reports said, citing people briefed on the situation. It will hold a board meeting on Saturday and Sunday to evaluate its position.



Thomas Cook declined to comment.



