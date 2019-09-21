

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc (WMT) announced that it would stop selling e-cigarettes at its stores in the United States, citing regulatory uncertainty around the vaping products.



'Given the growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty regarding e-cigarettes, we plan to discontinue the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products at all Walmart and Sam's Club U.S. locations,' the retailer said in a statement. 'We will complete our exit after selling through current inventory.'



The decision comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that 530 cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarette product use, or vaping, were reported by 38 states and one territory, and that seven people have died.



