

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 30 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,000-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on ongoing trade concerns between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher again on Friday following gains from the financials and insurance companies, while the properties and energy producers were mixed.



For the day, the index rose 7.17 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 3,006.45 after trading between 2,996.19 and 3,011.34. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 2.72 points or 0.16 percent to end at 1,675.35.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.55 percent, while China Construction Bank added 0.43 percent, China Life Insurance gained 0.56 percent, Ping An Insurance rose 0.28 percent, PetroChina perked 0.47 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.39 percent, China Shenhua Energy gathered 0.62 percent, Gemdale sank 0.66 percent, Poly Developments tumbled 1.55 percent, China Vanke was up 0.26 percent, CITIC Securities dropped 1.06 percent and Bank of China and China Merchants Bank were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks shook off a positive open Friday, fading in the afternoon to finish firmly in the red.



The Dow shed 159.72 points or 0.59 percent to 26,935.07, the NASDAQ lost 65.21 points or 0.80 percent to 8,117.67 and the S&P 500 fell 14.72 points or 0.49 percent to 2,992.07. For the week, the Dow shed 1 percent, the NASDAQ lost 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent.



Stocks skidded on news Chinese trade negotiators canceled a scheduled visit to U.S. farm states this week. The news offset recent optimism about a potential end to the U.S.-China trade war, with the deputy-level talks expected to help pave the way for more productive talks next month.



Uncertainty about the outlook for interest also weighed on stocks, with Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren arguing that it is not necessary and potentially risky for the central bank to continue lowering rates.



Crude oil futures settled slightly lower on Friday but still managed a gain of nearly 6 percent for the week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for October ended down $0.04 or 0.07 percent at $58.09 a barrel on the expiration day.



