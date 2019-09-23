

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Monday that it will present results from a number of studies across its comprehensive oncology portfolio at the European Society for Medical Oncology.



The company reported first positive results from a Phase III cancer immunotherapy combination study in people with previously untreated advanced bladder cancer.



The company also reported first results from the BFAST study testing Foundation Medicine's FoundationOne Liquid biopsy assay to identify patients who may be eligible for Alecensa (alectinib).



Further, first results from the positive Phase III IMpower110 study of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) monotherapy as an initial treatment for advanced lung cancer also were reported.



The results from a number of studies, covering a broad range of cancers including bladder, lung and breast, will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology or ESMO 2019 Congress, taking place from September 27 - October 1 in Barcelona, Spain.



A total of 100 abstracts and 15 late-breaking abstracts that include a Roche medicine will be presented at this year's congress.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX