Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 23.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MK5S ISIN: GB00B1QH8P22 Ticker-Symbol: ZVX 
Tradegate
23.09.19
08:09 Uhr
3,210 Euro
+0,030
+0,94 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,166
3,216
08:51
3,170
3,220
08:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC--
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL PLC3,210+0,94 %