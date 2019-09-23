

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sports Direct International (SDIPF.PK, SPD.L) has made a proposal to the board of Goals Soccer Centres plc regarding a possible cash offer of 5 pence per share for the entire share capital of Goals. Sports Direct, the largest shareholder, currently has 18.93% shareholding in Goals. In August, Goals commenced a process to invite offers for the assets of Goals.



Sports Direct requested the Goals board to engage with the Group regarding the possible offer. The Group believes the Goals shareholders deserve an opportunity to consider the possible offer.



