

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open a tad lower on Monday as investors remain watchful about the U.S.-China trade talks next month.



The U.S. and China reportedly held 'constructive and productive talks' last week but markets still remain unconvinced about the possibility of deal soon.



U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters he doesn't think he needs to reach a trade deal with China before the 2020 elections, claiming the U.S. is not being affected by the trade war.



There is also a lot of uncertainty over Fed policy path, with Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren arguing that it is not necessary and potentially risky for the central bank to continue lowering rates.



Asian markets are trading mixed, with Chinese and Hong Kong shares falling after yet another weekend of violent protests in Hong Kong.



Gold edged lower while oil prices rose over 1 percent after Trump approved the deployment of additional U.S. troops and air defense assets to Saudi Arabia, following last week's attack on Saudi oil facilities.



Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said that he will present a security plan for the Gulf at the United Nations General Assembly this week to ensure regional stability and to avoid a conflict with the United States and its allies.



Speaking to Fox News Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the additional troops ordered to be deployed in the Gulf region are for 'deterrence and defense.'



Pompeo added that he was confident Trump would take action if such deterrence measures fail and that this was well understood by the Iranian leadership.



U.S. stocks fell on Friday, with trade-sensitive technology companies taking a beating, after a Chinese delegation canceled a planned visit to U.S. farm states and Netflix said it is facing increased competition from Walt Disney Co, Apple Inc and other video streaming services.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 declined half a percent.



European markets ended Friday's session mixed as investors remained cautious about a wider economic slowdown and progress in U.S.-China trade talks.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.3 percent. The German DAX inched up 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index rose 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX