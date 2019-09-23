

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch economy grew at a steady pace in the second quarter, final data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



Gross domestic product rose by revised 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter in second quarter, the same pace as seen in the first quarter. The statistical office revised down the growth for both the first and second quarters from 0.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, the economy grew 1.8 percent, which was revised down from the initial estimate of 2.0 percent. The annual growth improved from 1.7 percent expansion seen in the first quarter.



