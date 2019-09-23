Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 23.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 514000 ISIN: DE0005140008 Ticker-Symbol: DBK 
Xetra
23.09.19
10:23 Uhr
7,031 Euro
-0,276
-3,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,000
7,004
10:38
7,001
7,003
10:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BNP PARIBAS
BNP PARIBAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BNP PARIBAS SA43,990-2,07 %
DEUTSCHE BANK AG7,031-3,78 %