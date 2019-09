BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Monday, IHS Markit is scheduled to publish euro area final PMI results. The composite PMI is seen at 52.0 in September versus 51.9 in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro dropped against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 118.03 against the yen, 0.8827 against the pound, 1.0877 against the franc and 1.0972 against the greenback at 3:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX