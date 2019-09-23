

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters he doesn't think he needs to reach a trade deal with China before the 2020 elections, claiming the U.S. is not being affected by the trade war.



Weaker-than-expected business activity data from France, the bloc's second-largest economy, also fueled investor worries about slowing global growth.



According to data compiled by IHS Markit, a measure of French business activity fell in September to 51.3 from 52.9 in August. Manufacturing growth eased to a near standstill.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 64 points, or 1.12 percent, at 5,626 after rising 0.6 percent on Friday.



Banks were among the worst hit, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale falling 2-3 percent.



Tariff-sensitive automakers such as BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were also down 2-3 percent.



